Deronda Collins
Deronda K. Collins

Deronda K. Collins Obituary
Deronda K. Collins Obituary

Deronda K. Collins was born on December 26, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the union of Felton F. Collins Sr. And Vivian "Bertha" Collins.

Deronda attended Scott high school where she graduated in 1979. She continued her education at Stautzenberger College and the University of Toledo where she obtained an Associate degree in business.

Deronda was always a hard worker. She was employed at the Lion's Store where she enjoyed helping her customers look good and be fashionable. During the process she touched many people. She was also a U.S. postal carrier for 20 years. Her generous nature was appreciated by many families on her postal route. Deronda was such a loving and giving person she would buy bikes for children she met while delivering mail.

Although Deronda cared for others deeply; her greatest love was manifest in November, 1999, when she gave birth to her only child Allen. Deronda was so smitten by her son, she affectionately called him, "My Love". It was Allen and her love for him that kept her living and fighting for many years.

Deronda dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized for over 20 years.

Deronda was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Vivian Collins; her brother, Felton Collins, Jr. step-brother, Price Joseph, Jr.; sisters, Felma Collins, Lorraine Hancock, Louella Collins and Linda Welch.

Deronda is survived by and will be dearly missed by son, Allen H. Collins; sister, Lynette Collins and brother, Kevin Collins; step-sister, Virginia, (Mack) Donato; nieces; nephews and loving family members and friends.

Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019
