(News story) PORT CLINTON - Derrill Arthur Hablitzel, a longtime Port Clinton dentist and community volunteer who was an Army veteran of World War II, died March 17 at his Port Clinton home. He was 101.
He died of congestive heart failure, his son Mark Hablitzel said.
The elder Mr. Hablitzel retired from the former Hablitzel Family Dental Practice on Madison Street in Port Clinton in about 1988 after 42 years.
He was the single practitioner at the former Dr. Yingling's Dentistry since he bought it in December, 1946, until September, 1973, when he was joined by his eldest son, Mark Hablitzel.
When the elder Mr. Hablitzel retired, Mark Hablitzel was in turn joined at the practice by his youngest brother, Michael Hablitzel, who then moved the practice to State Rt. 163, also in Port Clinton, around 2015, two years after his brother Mark retired.
In his earlier years, Derrill Hablitzel volunteered for the Ottawa County Boy Scouts from the 1950s through the 2000s in various capacities, including 25 years as committee chairman.
In retirement, he volunteered as vice president of the Ottawa County Community Foundation, of which his was a founding member.
Mr. Hablitzel was also a member of the Magruder Hospital board of trustees for about 23 years until 2010.
"He was a gentleman. He loved people. He respected everyone. And he treated his dental patients as his family," Mark Hablitzel said.
"He loved the community and he enjoyed volunteering for it. He told us - his children and grandchildren: 'All you have to remember is your family, God, and country,'" his son said.
Mr. Hablitzel was born Dec. 14, 1918, in Toledo to Susan and Arthur Hablitzel.
He was raised in Oak Harbor, Ohio, where his father had a family hardware store, helping unload shipments and picking supplies since he was 12.
In 1936, he graduated from Oak Harbor High School, where he made Eagle Scout in his sophomore year, his son Mark said.
Mr. Hablitzel then attended the Ohio State University, graduating in 1940 with a bachelor's degree in biology and then from the university's college of dentistry in June,1944, at which time he was commissioned as an Army officer to serve in the Army Dental Corps in World War II.
He served stateside until his honorable discharge with the rank of captain in September, 1946.
After being discharged, Mr. Hablitzel returned to Oak Harbor and three months later bought the practice in Port Clinton.
In his free time in his later life, Mr. Hablitzel enjoyed working out and conversing with other patrons at the Magruder Hospital Wellness Center until late January, when he started having breathing issues, his son Mark said.
He was also an avid Ohio State football fan.
Mr. Hablitzel was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Port Clinton.
His other memberships included Oak Harbor Masonic Lodge 495, of which he was a member of 80 years; Port Clinton Yacht Club, where he was a past commodore; Catawba Island Club; and the Ohio State University Alumni Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Clara Lou Hablitzel, and three siblings.
Surviving are his sons, Mark, Matthew, and Michael Hablitzel; daughter, Martha Fueter; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and special companion Susan Keefer.
A celebration-of-life ceremony will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Immaculate Conception fund, Port Clinton; Ottawa County Community Foundation; Stein Hospice in Sandusky; or the Magruder Hospital Foundation, Port Clinton.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected], 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 25, 2020