Devon Joseph MacKay


Devon Joseph MacKay Obituary
Devon Joseph MacKay 3/24/1992 - 4/17/2019

Devon was a loving, wonderful father, son, fiancé, brother and friend. He was devoted to family and his friends. He worked two jobs to support his family. He enjoyed fishing, playing games and being with his family. He would help anyone who needed him. He placed others before himself. He had a way of making the people around him feel better. He could make you laugh. He touched the lives of so many. He will always be missed and forever loved. He is survived by his mother, Colette L. MacKay; his father, Joseph W. Kroetz; his dad, Michael L. Walsh; sister, Stevie; brothers, Michael and Christopher; his fiancé, Tiffini Foxhuber; and two sons, Marshall and Dominick.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 20, 2019
