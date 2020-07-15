Dewey David Pratt, Sr.
Dewey David Pratt, Sr., 91, of Montpelier, OH passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, OH. He was born on December, 22, 1928 to Dewey D. and Gladis (Boatman) Pratt. Dewey proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he served as an electrician for over 20 years.
Dewey is survived by his children, David, Helen, Vickie, Larry, Rickie, Roger, Brenda, Ann and Jennifer; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and siblings, Jerry and Donna. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Georgia and his second wife, Bea.
Friends will be received on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
