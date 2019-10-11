|
|
Diana Bauknecht
"Don't give up the ship." This was the dying command of James Lawrence in 1813 aboard the USS Chesapeake. Later eternalized by Oliver Hazard Perry. These were also the words Diana Bauknecht chose to live her life by. Especially when life got tough. An extremely loving and beautiful person, a fighter to the very end, Diana died in her home on Tuesday October 8, 2019. She was 83 years old. Diana was born to Dr. Donald Booth and his wife, Zadah on Wednesday, December 11, 1935 on Scottwood in Toledo,Ohio.
Diana attended Scott High School and then furthered her education at Toledo Academy of Beauty Culture. She became a hairstylist and began her 20+ year career at the Lion Store in Downtown Toledo, where she quickly established a loyal following. Diana had so many regular customers that it would take most of the month of December to read all of her Christmas cards each year. Her customers loved her and she loved making them feel good about themselves.
This was one of Diana's many gifts. In addition to being supportive, accepting, and intensely encouraging, Diana cared deeply. She always wanted to make sure things were "just right" and she would go to extraordinary lengths to do so. From the paper cuts due to wrapping a sweeping number of Christmas presents for the grandkids, to the stained hands from dyeing Easter eggs late into the night, she always gave all of herself to making people happy.
It didn't matter if you were family, a neighbor from down the street, or a complete stranger at the grocery store; her compassion for people and how they were feeling inside knew no bounds. The magnitude of Diana's kindness and her unique understanding of the human condition were a rarity to this world and will be missed more than any of these words could express.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Zadah Booth; her brother, Jeffrey; and her sister, Carolyn.
Diana is survived by the love of her life, George, with whom she shared an astonishing love story spanning nearly seven decades. The kind you only witness in black and white on the silver screen or read about in books. They were perfect for each other.
Diana is also survived by her brother, George (Sue) Booth; daughters, Susan Russell, Cynthia (Rick) Wilczynski and Gail (Mark) Rybka; son, Steve; grandchildren, Candace (Andy), Chris, Jay, Dustin, Kelly, Alyssa (Brian), Leah, Stephen and Jaden; great-grandchildren, Drew, Avery, Graham, Zachory and Penelope Diana.
Graveside services will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, 1502 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43606. Tributes in Diana's memory may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the .
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 11, 2019