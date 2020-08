Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Diana's life story with friends and family

Share Diana's life story with friends and family

Diana Davis



Diana Mae Jean Bradshaw-Davis, 73, passed away, July 28, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Tyrone M. Davis; daughter, Kimberly (Carl) Booker, Jr.; brother; grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00pm, preceded by a 12 noon Wake, at The House of Day Funeral Service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store