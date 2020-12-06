Diana K. (Remley) Moore
August 25, 1945 - December 1, 2020
Diana K. (Remley) Moore, age 75, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St Anne Mercy Hospital. She was born August 25, 1945 in Toledo to Robert and Nina (Conrad) Patton.
Diana had a strong work ethic desire to be independent so she had many jobs and positions throughout her lifetime. Most recently she retired from The Hobby Center in 1990 where she was a Buyer for the Miniature Department. Her working career included positions such as waitressing at Holland House and Imperial Lanes, being an Attendant at Gasco Gas Station, a Truck Driver with Link Trucking, a Front Office Receptionist with Childress Limousine at Toledo Express and Seasonal Staff with the Toledo Blade. Whatever Diana put her mind to, she did well.
Diana was a longtime member of Westgate Chapel. She loved to read (Harlequin romances were her favorite). Diana also enjoyed meeting several friends at Dunkin Donuts every week for "Coffee and Storytelling." Family was important to Diana so being at home spending time with loved ones was always a nice place to be. She was a loving mother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her father, Diana was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Remley and her second husband, Earl Moore and brother-in-law, Danny Nelson. She is survived by her daughter, Milissa Kimball and favorite son-in-law, Guy Kimball; mother, Nina Patton; sister, Gloria Nelson; nieces and nephews, Eric (Molly) Uliczny and Michelle (John) VanNorman and their families as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Please remember Diana and her family at this difficult time.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
in Diana's memory.
To leave a special message for Diana's Family, please visitwww.NewcomerToledo.com