Diana L. Bower, 71, of Genoa, died Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2019, at the Genoa Retirement Village. Diana was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 30, 1947, to LaMar W. and Merivene V. (Heldt) Bower. She was a 1965 graduate of Genoa High School and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1969. She was an avid fan of BGSU basketball and football. "Go Falcons!" Diana taught 3rd grade for 30 years at Starr Elementary in Oregon. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa. Diana loved to read and was a devout patron of the Genoa Library.



She is survived by her brothers, Wade Bower and Neil (Debra) Bower; nephew, Wade Bower, Jr.; and niece, Nadine Bower. Her parents preceded her in death.



A graveside service for Diana will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Clay Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Genoa Branch Library, 602 West St., Genoa, OH 43430. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory of Genoa has assisted the family with arrangements.



