Diana Lyn Mason
1946 - 2020
Diana Lyn Mason

Diana Lyn Mason passed to our Lord's loving arms surrounded by her family on July 5, 2020. Born in Toledo, OH to Richard and Hazel Ritzenthaler on October 15, 1946, she spent many years as an expert hairstylist in Toledo. Diana was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was adored by her family and friends and will be missed by all who loved her.

Diana is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Mason; sons, Michael (Brigitte) Mason, Jackson, MI and Dan (Amy) Herzig, Sylvania, OH; children, Cindy Whittaker, Largo, FL, Jerry (Terry) Mason, Ravenna, OH, Shelly (Eric) Arias, Largo, FL and Gina (George) Baker, Parrish, FL; brother, Richard (Michele) Ritzenthaler; as well as 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded to heaven by parents, Richard and Hazel; daughter, Laurie; sisters, Carolyn and Jackie.

The family will receive guests, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be held at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.

To leave a special message for Diana's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Rest in Heaven and Hold Jerrys Hand . We will miss you Diana. Until we meet again.
Paul and Phyllis Vizcarra
Neighbor
