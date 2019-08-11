Home

Diana M. Anthony


1930 - 2019
Diana M. Anthony resided in Naples, Florida for several years before her passing on August 7, 2019. Prior to that she was a long-time resident of Toledo, Ohio, her birthplace. Child of Pearl Pencheff, and sister to Robert Pencheff (deceased) and Lilian Prisby of Sylvania, Ohio. She is also survived by children Debbie (Marty) Bohland of Oregon, Ohio and Gerry (Liz) Anthony of Rossford, Ohio, grand children Chris and Nick Bohland, Ally Dittman and Drew Anthony. There are also five great grand children.

She was married for 56 years to Vernard Anthony until his passing in 2010. Diana and Vernard also had a son, Gregg Anthony, taken from them too early aged 21. She attended both Waite and Libbey High Schools.

There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
