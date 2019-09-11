|
Diana M. Tillotson
Diana M. Tillotson, 83, of Genoa and formerly of Curtice, Ohio, died Monday morning, September 9, 2019 in her residence at the Genoa Retirement Village. Diana was born in East Cleveland, Ohio on August 15, 1936 to the late Ernest A. and Grace Elizabeth (Lee) Hauschild. She was a 1954 graduate of Mayfield High School and a 1957 graduate of MBJ Nursing School. She was a registered nurse for 40 years, retiring in 2001 from St. Vincent Medical Center, where she had worked in surgery and trauma for the last 20 years. Diana had also attended the Trinity United Methodist Church in Genoa for many years. While at the Genoa Retirement Village, Diana enjoyed playing Bingo, doing activities, attending Happy Hour and visiting with the staff and friends.
Diana is survived by her daughter. Julie Tillotson and her husband Curtis Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, James W. Tillotson and sister, Janet Lee-Butler.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 AM, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 313 Main St., Genoa, Ohio, 43430. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Genoa Retirement Village, 300 Cherry St., Genoa, Ohio 43430. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Genoa, Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 11, 2019