Diana Marie Stone



Diana Marie Stone, 52 of Findlay passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 27, 1967 in Ypsilanti, MI to David and JoAnn Salomonson. Diana is survived by two daughters, Nicole (Neal) Kennedy of Findlay, Morgan Stone of Ft. Wayne, IN. She is also survived by her mother, JoAnn (Steve) Ward of Findlay; father, David Salomonson of Toledo; two sisters, Dawn Tuttle and Debbie Salomonson both of Findlay; and four grandchildren, Addison, Declan and Scarlett Kennedy, August Szczepkowski and her grandmother, Edna Weirich. Diana has beautiful blonde hair and blue eyes, her bright smile would light up the room. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and loved a great deal! Being Grandma D was



her favorite part of life, she loved her grandchildren deeply. Diana also loved her dog Reese, who was her partner in life and together they will peacefully rest. She will always be a beloved daughter, mother, sister, grandma and friend, we will carry her always.



A memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends for two hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hancock County Humane Society. Online condolences can be sent by visitingwww.coldrencrates.com.



coldrencrates.com



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019