Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coldren Crates Funeral Home
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 668-6149
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME
205 West Sandusky Street
Findlay, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Marie Stone


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diana Marie Stone Obituary
Diana Marie Stone

Diana Marie Stone, 52 of Findlay passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 27, 1967 in Ypsilanti, MI to David and JoAnn Salomonson. Diana is survived by two daughters, Nicole (Neal) Kennedy of Findlay, Morgan Stone of Ft. Wayne, IN. She is also survived by her mother, JoAnn (Steve) Ward of Findlay; father, David Salomonson of Toledo; two sisters, Dawn Tuttle and Debbie Salomonson both of Findlay; and four grandchildren, Addison, Declan and Scarlett Kennedy, August Szczepkowski and her grandmother, Edna Weirich. Diana has beautiful blonde hair and blue eyes, her bright smile would light up the room. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and loved a great deal! Being Grandma D was

her favorite part of life, she loved her grandchildren deeply. Diana also loved her dog Reese, who was her partner in life and together they will peacefully rest. She will always be a beloved daughter, mother, sister, grandma and friend, we will carry her always.

A memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends for two hour prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hancock County Humane Society. Online condolences can be sent by visitingwww.coldrencrates.com.

coldrencrates.com

Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now