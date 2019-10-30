|
Diana "Dee" S. Thudium
Dee Thudium, 71, passed away on Monday, October 21, after a short illness. Dee was born in Toledo to Betty Wright Smith and Lloyd Smith. She was a proud 1966 graduate of DeVilbiss High School, and went on to receive a Bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and a Master's in Education from the University of Toledo.
A gifted educator, Dee taught elementary school for the Department of Defense on Clark Air Force Base in the Philippine Islands. While living overseas, she travelled extensively throughout Asia and the Middle East. Once Dee married, she lived and taught in several states before eventually returning to live in Sylvania. After taking time off to raise her children, she returned to teaching at the Sylvania JCC Preschool. She loved working with young children and was committed to creating a loving, positive, fun classroom.
Throughout her life, Dee enjoyed the fiber arts, and was involved in several knitting and quilting groups over the years including Promise Quilters and the Knit 'n' Tea group. Dee loved extended family gatherings, travel, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a beloved friend who was known for her sense of humor, generosity, and thoughtfulness.
Dee is survived by her daughters, Amy Thudium (Eli Salembier) and Jill Thudium (Matt Cerezo); her three grandchildren; her siblings, Jeff (Donna) Smith, Debra Smith, and Gary (Lisa) Smith; her former husband, Carl Thudium; her beloved nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at Collingwood Presbyterian on Saturday, November 9, at 1 p.m.
The family requests that any donations be made to Heifer International (www.heifer.org), the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (www.dana-farber.org), or to Arbor Hospice (arbor hospice.org).
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019