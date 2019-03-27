Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Bond


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Bond Obituary
Diane Bond

Diane Bond, loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt, mother and friend died peacefully in her home on Friday March 22, 2019 surrounded by her family, following a battle with cancer at the age of 61.

Diane was born on Dec, 22, 1957 in Toledo OH. She graduated from Anthony Wayne High School and Penta Vocational Career Center in 1975. She married John Bond Jr, her high school sweetheart in 1976.

Diane will be greatly missed by her Husband of 42 years, John; Son John Bond III, daughter Jamie (Mike) Lusher, Sister Debbie (Mike) Lowery, Mother Shirley Seely, Mother-in-law Barb Bond, Brother-in-law Jim Bond, grandchildren Austin, Dakota, Carson, Cannon, Ava, Kenlee, Kaylee, Janelle, and Morgan, Her nieces Crystal (Danny) Tatkowski and Beth Keivens as well as other extended family and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Harold Lewis, step father Jerry Seely, and Father-in-law John Bond Sr and nephew Keith Keivens.

Per Diane's wishes, there will not be funeral services but a celebration of life gathering to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now