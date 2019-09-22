|
|
Diane Carol Kennedy
Diane Carol Kennedy, 63, of Toledo, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 18, 2019. She was born August 6, 1956 in Toledo to the late Kenneth and Mary Ann (Krispin) Chio. She graduated from Whitmer High School and was employed for 23 years with Toledo Harbor Warehousing.
Diane was bright and enjoyed engaging her mind with books, puzzles and other games. Anyone who knew Diane would tell you she was the strongest woman they'd ever met. She took every challenge head-on and no one could tell her otherwise. Diane lived simply and loved whole-heartedly; the most important things in her life were her daughters and her dogs.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sarah Ann and Kristin Marie; sister, Bonnie (Donnie) LaFountaine; brother, Timothy Chio; nieces, Heather (Mike) Pellek, Melissa LaFountaine and Mara Chio; and nephews, Aaron and Nicholas LaFountaine and Kenneth Chio.
Per Diane's request, no services will be held.
Contributions in her memory are suggested to the ASPCA.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019