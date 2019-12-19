The Blade Obituaries
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
Diane E. Clark


1948 - 2019
Diane E. Clark Obituary
Diane E. Clark

Diane E. Clark 71, of Clay Center, died Sunday afternoon, December 15, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Argillite, Kentucky. Diane was born August 16, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, to Richard and Gladys (Dean) Hagemann. On May 31, 1970, in Toledo, she married William F. Clark, Sr., who preceded her in death March 10, 2017. For 23 years Diane cashiered at Arby's in Oregon retiring in 2012. She enjoyed camping and karaoke. Diane was a compassionate person, who loved her family very much as well as her close friends and her K-9 friends.

Diane is survived by her children, Trina (Kenny) Downs, Billie Jo (Danny) Doyle, William (Michelle) Clark and Tabitha (Tony) Rodriguez; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and siblings, Sharon Preston, Robert (Maria) Hagemann, Norman (Michelle) Hagemann, Charlotte (Wayne) Goucher, Mary (Glen) Hamblin, Richard (Judith) Hagemann, Jr., James (Rose) Hagemann, Larry (Sherry) Hagemann and Gary (Kathy) Hagemann. Her parents, husband and granddaughter, Brittany Downs, preceded her in death.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, where the funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be given to your favorite animal shelter. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019
