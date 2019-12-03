Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Diane F. (Vincent) Lammon, 76, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on October 7, 1943, to Walter and Edna (Zunk) Vincent in Jerusalem Township, OH. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 50 years, Jerry; sons, Dean and Dan.

Visitation will be held at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH (419-691-6768) on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 11:00 am until the start of funeral services at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made in Diane's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
