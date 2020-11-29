Diane G. Rombes



Diane G. Rombes, 77, passed away November 22, 2020, at the St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. Diane was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on May 13, 1943, while her father, Robert Parsil, served in the Navy. They moved back to Toledo and grew up on Copland Blvd. She attended Libbey High School and enrolled at Ohio University in 1961 where she met her husband, Nick. They have been married for 58 years.



They bought a house in Waterville and there is where she lived her life. She gave birth to two children. Her younger one, Kori Ann, died of a catastrophic brain tumor, whom Diane nursed for fourteen months. It would forever change her life. Shortly after Kori's death, Diane adopted two little girls in order to give her son, Nick Jr. a normal life. She saw to it that her three children were loved, educated and married off. Her entire life was dedicated to her family.



Diane was a talented artist. Many in the area own and enjoy her paintings. She worked in water color and won many awards at the Toledo Artists Club. She and her cherished friends formed the "River Bend Artist's Group" and enjoyed getting together painting every week. She owned and operated two shops in Peddler's Alley in Waterville: "The Fern Stand" and "Hattie Campbell's". Diane also served as President of the Waterville School Mother's Club. Diane loved being a member of the Toledo Museum of Art Ambassadors and served there for many years.



Diane was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Kori Ann; her father, Robert Parsil, a long time political cartoonist for the Toledo Blade; and her dear mother, Virginia. Her artistic talent and love of family will be missed forever.



Diane's services were entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, Ohio.





