1/1
Diane G. Rombes
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane G. Rombes

Diane G. Rombes, 77, passed away November 22, 2020, at the St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. Diane was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on May 13, 1943, while her father, Robert Parsil, served in the Navy. They moved back to Toledo and grew up on Copland Blvd. She attended Libbey High School and enrolled at Ohio University in 1961 where she met her husband, Nick. They have been married for 58 years.

They bought a house in Waterville and there is where she lived her life. She gave birth to two children. Her younger one, Kori Ann, died of a catastrophic brain tumor, whom Diane nursed for fourteen months. It would forever change her life. Shortly after Kori's death, Diane adopted two little girls in order to give her son, Nick Jr. a normal life. She saw to it that her three children were loved, educated and married off. Her entire life was dedicated to her family.

Diane was a talented artist. Many in the area own and enjoy her paintings. She worked in water color and won many awards at the Toledo Artists Club. She and her cherished friends formed the "River Bend Artist's Group" and enjoyed getting together painting every week. She owned and operated two shops in Peddler's Alley in Waterville: "The Fern Stand" and "Hattie Campbell's". Diane also served as President of the Waterville School Mother's Club. Diane loved being a member of the Toledo Museum of Art Ambassadors and served there for many years.

Diane was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Kori Ann; her father, Robert Parsil, a long time political cartoonist for the Toledo Blade; and her dear mother, Virginia. Her artistic talent and love of family will be missed forever.

Diane's services were entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, Ohio.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
(419) 878-6530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved