Diane Helen Schuette Hogg Gosik, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019, in Hospice care, Sylvania, Ohio.



Diane is survived by her husband, Michael Gosik, her children Kimberly (James) Walter, Jamie (Doug) Zimmer, Joey Elizabeth (Eric) Grampa and her brother, Joseph (Cathy) Schuette. She raised her children in Sylvania, OH and Fort Lauderdale, FL with Robert Hogg. She was a proud grandmother of four grandchildren, Keven (Sarah) Walter, Julie Walter, Mason Zimmer and Charlotte Grampa.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E. Schuette and Virginia N. Schuette and her brother, Terry C. Schuette.



Diane was born on September 4, 1940 in Sylvania, Ohio. She graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in 1958. She was passionate about the care of animals and very active with The Healing Barn, the Humane Society in Northwest Ohio and countless other animal rescue programs and organizations. Diane was a gifted and beloved woman who touched everyone she met.



Her family held a private gathering to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to The Healing Barn (by check to 27731 Bradner Road, Millbury, Ohio 43447) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio (at www.hospicenwo.org).



Published in The Blade on July 19, 2019