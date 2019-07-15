(News story) Diane Hires, a retired award-winning Blade photographer, died Saturday at The Lakes of Sylvania assisted-living facility. She was 72.



She died of multiple sclerosis that had been diagnosed 17 years ago, said her daughter Jennifer Briggs.



Her award-winning work included a first-place spot news winner chosen by the Ohio News Photographers Association in 2000 that depicted a standoff between Washington Township authorities and an allegedly armed Columbus man who attempted to evade arrest by jumping into the Ottawa River.



"Her photos were always remarkable," said Ken Rosenbaum, a retired Blade managing editor who served as director of photography for a year during Ms. Hires' time at The Blade. "She also had the unique talent of making her subjects feel very comfortable."



Ms. Hires joined The Blade in 1992 after working for the Associated Press as a stringer at The Blade and engaging in freelance photography, and retired from the newspaper in the early 2000s.



"She was such a good shooter," said Vanessa Winans, former Blade staff writer and friend of Ms. Hires. "She has the gift of making people feel at ease when she photographs them, and it showed."



Ms. Hires was born July 14, 1946, to William and Virginia Stewart in Toledo. After graduating Sylvania High School in 1963, she obtained a degree in dental hygiene from Ohio State University in 1967 and entered that field professionally. Her father was a dentist and her husband-to-be, Jonathan "Rick" Hires, was in dental school, Mrs. Briggs said.



She married Mr. Hires on June 15, 1968 and the couple moved to California, where Mr. Hires was stationed at the Concord Naval Station from 1972 to 1974, before returning to Toledo. The pair had two daughters, Mrs. Briggs and Samantha Schultheis, and later divorced.



In the 1980s, she pursued a degree at Bowling Green State University in photojournalism and a career in photography instead of dental hygiene.



"She loved what she was doing - she loved photography," Mrs. Briggs said. "She loved capturing memories."



In her free time, Ms. Hires loved gardening, running, volunteering for United Way, birding, fishing, and snow-skiing. She ran twice in the Glass City Marathon. She was someone who "made healthy choices," Ms. Winans said.



"She was just an absolute joy to be around," Mr. Rosenbaum said. "She was also incredibly reliable and professional in her photography."



Her daughters' favorite memories of her include her love of taking pictures to document childhood and lifelong memories or teaching them about Ms. Hires' own passions.



"She taught me so much like cooking, photography, her love for animals and nature, and so much more," Mrs. Schultheis said.



Ms. Hires is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Briggs and Samantha Schultheis; former spouse Jonathan "Rick" Hires; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother.



Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Friday in the mortuary.



The family suggests tributes to Black Swamp Observatory.



This is a news story by Allison Chen. Contact her at [email protected] , or 419-724-6065. Published in The Blade on July 15, 2019