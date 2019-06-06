|
|
Diane "Turtle" Jerasi
Diane "Turtle" Jerasi, 59, of Toledo passed away June 3, 2019 at home. She was born November 16, 1959 to Samuel P. Hensley, Jr. and Gerda (Emich) Lawson in Frankfurt, Germany.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Jacob Jerasi; children, Michelle Hartford, Nancy Hartford, Paula Jerasi, Roy Jerasi; grandchildren, Brandohn, Kyle, Alexia, Haley, Cody, Taylor; one great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Connie, Rose, Judy, Heidi, Larry, Hoss, and Chip. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider Diane's family.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019