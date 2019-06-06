Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 S. Wynn Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Diane Jerasi
Diane "Turtle" Jerasi

Diane "Turtle" Jerasi


1959 - 2019
Diane "Turtle" Jerasi Obituary
Diane "Turtle" Jerasi

Diane "Turtle" Jerasi, 59, of Toledo passed away June 3, 2019 at home. She was born November 16, 1959 to Samuel P. Hensley, Jr. and Gerda (Emich) Lawson in Frankfurt, Germany.

Diane is survived by her loving husband, Jacob Jerasi; children, Michelle Hartford, Nancy Hartford, Paula Jerasi, Roy Jerasi; grandchildren, Brandohn, Kyle, Alexia, Haley, Cody, Taylor; one great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Connie, Rose, Judy, Heidi, Larry, Hoss, and Chip. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider Diane's family.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019
