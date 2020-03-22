The Blade Obituaries
Diane K. Evans


1943 - 2020
Diane K. Evans Obituary
Diane K Evans

02/24/1943 - 03/18/2020

Diane K. Evans, of Maumee, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born at Mercy Hospital in Toledo on February 24, 1943 to John and Ethel ( Schlorf ) Cassaubon. Diane worked as a home health aide for many years and loved her patients like family. Her favorite things were taking long rides out to Maumee Bay to sit by the water, playing games on her tablet and caring for her 19yr old cat, Milo, whom she affectionately referred to as "Sweetums".

Diane will be missed dearly by her children, James Ventresca, Shelly Ventresca, Nakoa Evans, Tiffany Evans; grandchild, Sestina Wilburn ( Ventresca ); brother, John Cassaubon; several nieces, nephews; and best friend of 65 years, Sue B. Diane was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; nephew, Terry; and her parents.

In following Diane's wishes, there will be no formal services held. Arrangements were handled by Walker Funeral Home, Toledo (419-841-2422)
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
