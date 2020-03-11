|
|
Diane K Marcinek
Diane K. Marcinek, age 74 of Findlay, passed away at 12:03 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Briar Hill Health Campus in North Baltimore, Ohio. Diane was born on April 23, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to the late John and Genevieve (Nastachowski) Demko.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Julie (Taki) Okuno of Findlay; and her sisters, Janet (Jeep) Materni of Toledo and Linda (David) Wiley of Warsaw, IN. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and her grand dog, Piper. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Demko.
Diane was a graduate of Toledo Central Catholic High School. She worked as a secretary at Libby Owens Ford and General Engineering Company. She loved to spend time with her daughter and family creating cherished memories. She enjoyed traveling, Mickey Mouse and cheering on the Red Wings and Fighting Irish. She had the biggest heart and loved helping others. She also had the "gift of gab" and her many stories will be missed by everyone that knew her. Her love will live on in all of the lives she touched.
A private Graveside Service will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio at a later date.
Memorials in Diane's honor can be made to Ohio Living Hospice or the . The family would like to thank all of the staff at Briar Hill Health Campus and Ohio Living Hospice for taking such excellent care of Diane.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at:
kirkpatrickbehnke.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020