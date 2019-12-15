Home

Diane L. Bowland


1951 - 2019
Diane L. Bowland Obituary
Diane L. Bowland

Diane L. Bowland, age 68, of Newark, formerly of Genoa, OH, passed away at her home on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1951 to the late Elton and Dorothy (Matthews) Bowland in Toldeo, OH.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Diane is survived by her sister, Sue (Rick) Rintamaa, and brother, David (Brenda) Bowland. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her sister, Pamela (Richard) Wolf.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory can be made to Week of Compassion, PO Box 1986 Indianapolis, IN 46206.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
