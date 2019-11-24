Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Semler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Lynn Semler


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Lynn Semler Obituary
Diane Lynn Semler

Diane Lynn Semler, 66, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, surrounded by her family, after a brave battle with brain cancer.

She was born to Richard and Dorothy (Jaynes) Scurlock on July 23, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio. Diane graduated from Rogers High School in 1971. She married the love of her life, Philip D. Semler, on July 26, 1971. They recently celebrated 48 years of marriage.

Diane is survived by her loving husband, Philip; children, Tonia (Tracy) Spitulski, Kevin (Stefanie) Semler and Angie (Steven) Herman. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dorothy; her sister Donna Downey; her brothers, Kenny, Jimmy and Larry and niece, Michelle Voigt.

Diane spent her life making sure her family was always taken care of, always putting them before anything else, especially when it came to her grandchildren.

The family will receive guests Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, Toledo, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, November 26th, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating, Pastor Andrew Edwards. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

To leave a special message for Diane's family please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -