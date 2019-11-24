|
Diane Lynn Semler
Diane Lynn Semler, 66, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, surrounded by her family, after a brave battle with brain cancer.
She was born to Richard and Dorothy (Jaynes) Scurlock on July 23, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio. Diane graduated from Rogers High School in 1971. She married the love of her life, Philip D. Semler, on July 26, 1971. They recently celebrated 48 years of marriage.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Philip; children, Tonia (Tracy) Spitulski, Kevin (Stefanie) Semler and Angie (Steven) Herman. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dorothy; her sister Donna Downey; her brothers, Kenny, Jimmy and Larry and niece, Michelle Voigt.
Diane spent her life making sure her family was always taken care of, always putting them before anything else, especially when it came to her grandchildren.
The family will receive guests Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, Toledo, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, November 26th, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating, Pastor Andrew Edwards. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019