Diane Lynne Hires (Stewart) passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 a day before her 73rd birthday at Lakes Of Sylvania surrounded by her loving daughters, Jennifer Briggs and Samantha Schultheis.



Born in Toledo, Ohio on July 14, 1946 to Bill and Virginia Stewart, she attended Sylvania High School where she was a cheerleader for the Wildcats and was a member of the homecoming court her senior year. In 1964 she attended The Ohio State University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She graduated with a degree in Dental Hygiene.



After graduation she worked as a dental hygienist in Columbus where she and her former husband, Rick Hires, started a family. Their daughter Jennifer was born in 1971 in Columbus, and then the young family moved to California in 1972. They were stationed at a naval weapons station where daughter Samantha was born in 1974.



Diane was a loving mother and grandmother—kind, fun loving and adventurous. She placed her love for her family above all else. Diane taught her children and grandchildren about art, photography, and gardening. She shared her love for animals and the outdoors with her family and friends. She never saw an injured animal she wouldn't stop to rescue. Diane ran, biked, went birding, gardened, cooked up a storm, fished, skied, and most of all constantly took pictures. She would often take pictures of friends and their children, she loved to capture the memories.



Her professional accomplishments were many. Besides attending Bowling Green State University to pursue coursework in photojournalism, Diane freelanced for the Associated Press for clients who included People, The Detroit Free Press, Detroit News, US News & World Report, Akron Beacon Journal—to name just a few. Diane covered numerous major golf tournaments, World Series, and NFL Playoff Games. As a full–time photojournalist at the Toledo Blade, Diane was honored with numerous awards from the Ohio Press Photographers Association. She worked until MS forced her to retire.



She never complained when MS slowly eroded her passions. She would just say "MS sucks." Diane is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (David) Hires Briggs and Samantha (Ahren) Hires Schultheis, her five grandchildren; Zoe, Samantha and Bode Briggs and Addi and Maggie Schultheis. She will be missed by her sister-in-law Karen Knowles, nephew Jeff (Ali) Knowles and niece Allison (Corey Aumiller) Knowles, Rick Hires, Sydney Hires, and Cousin Joan Mikesell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Virginia Stewart, her brother, Thomas Stewart, brother-in-law, Bob Knowles, cousins Jim Mikesell and Dan Mikesell.



Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Black Swamp Bird Observatory, 13551 West OH-2, Oak Harbor, OH 43449, Cleveland Clinic Multiple Sclerosis Research, P.O. Box 93157 Cleveland, OH 44193 or ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St. Sylvania, OH 43560. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from July 16 to July 17, 2019