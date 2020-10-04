Diane Marie Guerra07/06/1954 - 09/28/2020Diane Marie Guerra, age 66, of Toledo passed away Sunday, September 28, 2020. Diane was born in Toledo on July 6, 1954 to Ralph and Maryan (Kellerbauer) Duvall Sr. She was a homemaker. Diane enjoyed playing bingo and also painting abstract art.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothe,r Robert Duvall and sister Maryan Duvall. Diane is survived by her siblings, Ralph Duvall Jr, John (Patty) Duvall, Bill (Beth Ann) Duvall, Richard Duvall, Joseph (Cindy) Duvall, David Duvall and Judith (Daniel) Thomas. She is also survived by many other loving family members.Her family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 2907 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. where services will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by burial in Forest Cemetery.