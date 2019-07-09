Diane Marie Porter



Diane M. Porter, 80 years, of Toledo's Point Place Community passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Aspen Grove. She was born in Toledo, OH on April 14, 1939 to Lucille and Stanley Krempa. After working at the Maritime Union for 15 years, Diane retired in 1990 to care for her grandkids.



She loved celebrating holidays with her friends and family. Her interests included caring for her dogs, enjoying Polish music and dancing, shopping, and preparing meals for her family.



Diane was a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother.



Surviving are her husband, James Porter Sr.; her children, James Jr. (Mary Beth) Porter, Larry Porter, Laurie (Steve) Porter, Bonnie (Kevin) Kiefer, and Brenda (Kevin) Crosson; and surviving sisters include, Barbara (Ralph) Collins, Shirley Pelton, and Judy Misko. Diane cherished her 4 grandchildren, Sara (Kyle) Stafford, Amanda Kiefer, Rebecca (Justin) Porter, and Christopher (Amanda) Kiefer. Diane loved spending time with her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille in 2001.



Family and friends may visit Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. The Funeral Mass for Diane will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church preceded by visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



The family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff of Aspen Grove. Memorial donations may be given to a . Please share condolences at



hoeningfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019