Diane Marie Stewart
1943 - 2020
Diane Marie Stewart Diane Marie Stewart, 77, of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, passed away into the arms of her loving Lord Jesus on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born on February 26, 1943, to Raymond H. Nagel and Deloris Marie (Schnitkey) Nagel. Diane graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1961 where she was a varsity cheerleader. Following graduation Diane attended Warner College of Cosmetology in Toledo. She was a successful beautician in the Ridgeville Corners area for many years. In addition to her family, the highlight of her life was her marriage to her husband, Bob. They married in 1987 and spent time together going to garage sales and flea markets in search of unusual items. Following Bob's death, Diane eventually moved into The Landings of Oregon Assisted Living facility where she enjoyed loving attention from the staff until her death; Special thanks to Cindy for her special care. She loved Bible Study, needlepoint, art projects, visits and using her cell phone. Visits from her Hospice caregivers were enjoyed and appreciated. Diane is survived by her daughter, Teresa Dishop (Scott Swanby) of Florida; and brothers, Roger D. Nagel (Angela) of Wauseon and Kenneth R Nagel (Gail) of Oregon, Ohio. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Stewart and son, Anthony Dishop. Diane was a life member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners. A private service will be held at the church cemetery with Reverend Carl Rockrohr officiating. A celebration of Diane's life will be held on a future date to be announced. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Short Funeral Home in Archbold.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.
