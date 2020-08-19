Mrs. Diane R. Thomas
Mrs. Thomas, 61, passed Monday, August 10, 2020. She attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and The University of Toledo.
Surviving are sons, Derrick Thomas and Marcus Gregory; sisters, Hattie Warren and Lee Artis Cunningham; brother, Mack McKenzie and a host of other loving Family and Friends.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service at 4 and 5 p.m. respectively, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Tommie Harris, Officiant and Eulogist.cbrownfuneralhome.com