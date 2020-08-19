Mrs. Diane R. ThomasMrs. Thomas, 61, passed Monday, August 10, 2020. She attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and The University of Toledo.Surviving are sons, Derrick Thomas and Marcus Gregory; sisters, Hattie Warren and Lee Artis Cunningham; brother, Mack McKenzie and a host of other loving Family and Friends.Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service at 4 and 5 p.m. respectively, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Tommie Harris, Officiant and Eulogist.