Diane Reamer-Evans
Diane Reamer-Evans, 68, of Toledo, passed away early on Saturday, October 25 in Toledo after surviving cancer for seven years. In accordance with Diane's wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life at Monroe St. Church, 3613 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43606 on Saturday, Nov 23. There will be a short visitation from 11-12 p.m., with a service at noon, followed by a meal.
Diane was born in Upper Darby, PA to Phillip and Phyllis Evans on August 13, 1951. She graduated from Temple University with a degree in Urban Studies. She married Jim on August 2, 1997, in Toledo. She retired from managing urban development projects for Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments. She was devoted to her work with Focus, ZONTA, Train Day, the Multi-faith Blood Drive, and as a tutor for young children. Diane is survived by her husband, Jim Reamer; daughter, Sarah Kate Cullison; son, Ian Cullison and wife Jamie; as well as her sisters, Leslie Shaak and husband Mike, Janelle Reich and husband Bill, April Evans; four nieces and nephews and one grand-niece, Sophie.
Donations may be made to: Zonta Club of Toledo, P.O. Box 9142, Toledo, OH 43697-9142 [email protected] Victory Center, 5532 Central Ave, B, Toledo, OH 43615 (419) 531-7600 https://thevictorycenter.org/ League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County, P.O. Box 2506 Toledo, OH 43606 419-475-4371 www.lwvtoledo.org/
