(News story) Diane Reamer-Evans, who was steeped in proposals to meet the transportation needs of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan through her long-term role with the regional planning agency, died Oct. 25 in Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital. She was 68.
She had cancer, her husband, Jim Reamer said. In 2015 she strode the runway as a cancer survivor model for a Victory Center benefit luncheon and fashion show attended by more than 500.
Ms. Reamer-Evans of the Old West End retired about five years ago from the Toledo Metropolitan Council of Governments. She started at the agency in 1991, on loan from the city of Toledo, where she'd been a planner since the late 1980s. A budget crunch caused the city to send her a layoff notice, but TMACOG snapped her up, courtesy of a federal grant, to study how to make Toledo-area rail crossings safer.
She remained with TMACOG, and on the agency payroll, headed staff support in regional transit and passenger rail studies. She had a key role as well in a study to improve services of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, said David Dysard, a former TMACOG vice president of transportation.
"She was a good colleague, and she cared about people," said Mr. Dysard, who retired earlier this year as administrator of planning in Toledo's division of engineering services.
"That's what impressed me about her. She understood the job, bottom line, was helping people have better lives," Mr. Dysard said.
Ms. Reamer-Evans became an organizer for the local outpost of National Train Day, which promotes passenger rail. When a plan was being developed or when a former railroad right-of-way was to be turned into a bicycle and pedestrian trail, Ms. Reamer-Evans organized public meetings and made sure word got out to those affected, "trying to soothe those people's concerns," her husband said.
"When people got aggressive, Diane was pretty even keeled," her husband said. "She wouldn't get excited in return. She would deal with those things as calmly as possible."
Mr. Dysard said, "She was a self-assured, confident person. She spoke what she thought needed to be spoken."
She was an active member of Zonta Club of Toledo and had been an officer of the service organization that aims to aid women worldwide.
"Diane was one of the most active members of our club and a fierce advocate for women," Zonta Club of Toledo posted on social media. "She was passionate with a calm and kind demeanor. She went out of her way to help others even if she had just met them. Diane truly lived by Zonta's code."
She was a volunteer with FOCUS, which helps homeless families, and led a gala fund-raiser for the group. She was an organizer of a multifaith blood drive and she was a children's tutor for a time.
"She had a really sincere desire to help people who needed it," her husband said.
She was born Aug. 13, 1951 in Upper Darby, Pa., to Phyllis and Phillip Evans. She was a graduate of Cedar Crest High School in Lebanon, Pa., and received a degree in urban studies from Temple University.
She was formerly married to Michael Cullison.
Surviving are her husband, Jim Reamer, whom she married Aug. 2, 1997; daughter, Sarah Kate Cullison; son, Ian Cullison, and sisters, Leslie Shaak, Janelle Reich, and April Evans.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at Monroe Street United Methodist Church, with a service to follow at noon.
The family suggests tributes to Zonta Club of Toledo; the Victory Center, or the League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 2, 2019