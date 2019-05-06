Diane S. Sweeney



Diane S. Sweeney, 67 of Millbury, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 26, 1952 to Robert and Colleen (McVicker) Ault. She graduated from Waite High School and would later marry the love of her life, John Sweeney on October 14, 1972. Diane worked for the Toledo Board of Education as a Secretary for 34 ½ years before retiring in 2004. She enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. with her husband, playing cards and collecting recipes, but what she cherished most were her grandchildren, Taylor, Savannah and Mia.



Diane is survived by her husband of 46 years, John; mother, Colleen Ault; sister, Pam Knestrick; grandchildren, Taylor and Savanna Ault; great-granddaughter, Mia Dominguez; and many nieces, nephews and loving family members. She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Colleen; brother, Gary; brother-in-law, Larry; and nephew, Todd.



Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2-8 pm. The family will also greet friends at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 798 S. Coy Rd. Oregon, Ohio, 43616 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in North Oregon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Diane's name may be directed to or .



Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2019