Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Wake
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Monroe Street United Methodist Church
3613 Monroe Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Monroe Street United Methodist Church
3613 Monroe Street
Diane Seay


1956 - 2019
Diane Seay Obituary
Diane Seay

Our beloved Mother and friend Diane Seay was brought into this world October 18, 1956 and passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She attended Scott High School. Diane was very dedicated and that showed through her services at The Monroe St. Neighborhood Center for over five years.

She leaves behind her 3 children LaNiece Seay-McLane, LaMonte Seay and Devon Huddleston, 10 grandchildren and 17 siblings. She proceeded in death by both parents, Willie B. Strong (mom) and Willie E. Seay (dad).

Visitation will be Friday 5-8:00 p.m. Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, wake service Saturday 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral service 1:00 p.m. at Monroe Street United Methodist Church, 3613 Monroe Street, Elder Dennis Ford officiant, interment will be

private.

The family would like to give special thank you to Vanessa, Skeeta, Saroya and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
