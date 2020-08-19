1/1
Diane Shirley Bonner
Diane Shirley Bonner

Diane Shirley Bonner, 59 passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Toledo Ohio. Diane attended Rogers High School. Diane worked at a few local companies and was last employed by Provo's Meat Market until her health prevented her from working.

Diane leaves to cherish her memory sister, Mrs. Ollie Thomas; brother, Mr. Steve Bonner; a special friend and loving caregiver, Mrs. Georgia Bolton; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services: Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m., Funeral Services 10:00a.m. House of Day Funeral Service, Interment Forest Cemetery, Officiant Bishop J.L. Jenkins.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
