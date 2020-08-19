Diane Shirley Bonner
Diane Shirley Bonner, 59 passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Toledo Ohio. Diane attended Rogers High School. Diane worked at a few local companies and was last employed by Provo's Meat Market until her health prevented her from working.
Diane leaves to cherish her memory sister, Mrs. Ollie Thomas; brother, Mr. Steve Bonner; a special friend and loving caregiver, Mrs. Georgia Bolton; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services: Visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m., Funeral Services 10:00a.m. House of Day Funeral Service, Interment Forest Cemetery, Officiant Bishop J.L. Jenkins.www.houseofday.com