Diane Stanfa Rice
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Stanfa Rice

Diane, age 64, of Toledo passed away April 26, 2020 of ovarian cancer. Diane was born to Joseph and Lois Stanfa on July 14, 1955. She was a 1973 graduate of McAuley High School. She worked at the former National Family Opinion for 35 years.

Diane loved being with her grandkids. She also loved spring and fall vacations at the beach and summer vacation at the lake. She enjoyed walking, eating out, reading, happy hour and the casino.

She is survived by her husband Gail; sons, Matthew and Nicholas; grandchildren, Heaven, Maizen, Mekhi and Mila; parents, Joe and Lois Stanfa; sister, Cathy (Dave) brother, Mark (Diane); in-laws, Herb and Shirley Rice, Brent and Shelly Rice, Kent and Lisa Rice; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Chris Stanfa and brother-in-law, Roger Rice.

Diane is out of pain and on to the Afterlife. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:



blanchardstrabler.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Dear Lois and Joe, So sorry for your loss . Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Joe and Paula
Joe Bunevith
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved