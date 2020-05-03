Diane Stanfa RiceDiane, age 64, of Toledo passed away April 26, 2020 of ovarian cancer. Diane was born to Joseph and Lois Stanfa on July 14, 1955. She was a 1973 graduate of McAuley High School. She worked at the former National Family Opinion for 35 years.Diane loved being with her grandkids. She also loved spring and fall vacations at the beach and summer vacation at the lake. She enjoyed walking, eating out, reading, happy hour and the casino.She is survived by her husband Gail; sons, Matthew and Nicholas; grandchildren, Heaven, Maizen, Mekhi and Mila; parents, Joe and Lois Stanfa; sister, Cathy (Dave) brother, Mark (Diane); in-laws, Herb and Shirley Rice, Brent and Shelly Rice, Kent and Lisa Rice; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Chris Stanfa and brother-in-law, Roger Rice.Diane is out of pain and on to the Afterlife. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences: