Diane Sue (Getter) Proshek
Diane Sue (Getter) Proshek, wife of Wesley Joe Proshek, and resident of Monclova, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, in Waterville, Ohio. Diane was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 7, 1959, to Mark and Carol (Beeler) Getter.
She grew up in Farmersville, Ohio, on the family farm, and loved her horses and country life. She attended Hocking Tech, Ohio University, and graduated from BGSU. Diane first met Wesley while birdwatching at Magee Marsh and he got her number with a birdwatching joke. He asked her, "Do you see that crane?" She said, "Where?" and he pointed to a big, yellow, ditch digging crane.
Diane was passionate about gardening, nature study, walks, bike rides, working out, reading, home decor, keeping healthy, cooking from scratch, and feeding and educating her family well. She was always researching and trying to learn more to better herself and her family. She homeschooled all seven of her children from 1991-2019, and was an instrumental member in different homeschooling groups. She and her family were longtime members of both St. Joseph Parish in Maumee and downtown Toledo. Quality time with friends and family were a priority in her life, she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Diane was preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Wesley Proshek; her brothers, James (Cindy) Getter and David (Pam) Getter; her children, Lauren (Paul) Heimann, Benjamin Proshek, Caitlin (John) Sapp, Anna (David) Jakeway, Ellen (Jacob) Gaietto, Regina Proshek, and Daniel Proshek; and grandchildren, Ignatius, Lucy, Dawson, Preston, Ravenna, Caspar, Cohen, and Jareth.
Friends and family will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, OH on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 628 Locust St., Toledo, OH. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maumee. Memorial contributions may be made to any Catholic . Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020