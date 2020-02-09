|
Diane Susan (Thomas) Lutts
Diane Susan (Thomas) Lutts, age 71, of Toledo, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. After winning the battle against breast cancer for 8 years, she was not able to win the battle against lung cancer.
Being an April Fool's baby, Diane was born on April 1, 1948 to Chellis and Helen (Sparks) Thomas. She worked many years as a barmaid with her retiring from the Kingston Rehab Center.
Our momma enjoyed traveling, fishing, and the Buckeyes but mostly enjoyed her time spent with family and friends. She never met a person she didn't like and she would give her last dollar to a stranger in need. It came as no surprise when she would bring someone home for a holiday meal who would have had nowhere else to go. She was a great mom and a super wonderful grandma, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor to all.
She is survived by her daughters Ronnie (Gregg) Shadle and Patty (Jay) Hindall; grandchildren Nichole (Logan) Retz, Greggie Shadle, Cassandra Diehl, Mistee Shadle, and Heidi Jones; 7 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her life mate of 18 years Michael Bogart; sisters Phyllis Horner, Carole Whaley, Shannon Ridens; and her special furry friend Phoebe.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Rossford United Methodist Church, 270 Dixie Hwy, Rossford with a luncheon to follow.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020