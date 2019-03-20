Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Crossroads Community Church
6960 Sylvania-Petersburg Road
Ottawa Lake, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Crossroads Community Church
6960 Sylvania-Petersburg Road
Ottawa Lake, OH
Diane T. Vogelpohl


Diane T. Vogelpohl Obituary
Diane T. Vogelpohl

Diane T. Vogelpohl, 67 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hospice Northwest Ohio Toledo. Diane was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 4, 1951 to Daniel and Mildred Szymanski (Fisher). Diane was a Corporate Payroll Administrator for Block Communications. She was a very faithful and active member of Crossroads Community Church, Ottawa Lake Michigan.

Surviving are her children, Trina (Robert) Hecklinger, Matt (Heather) Bourdo; grandchildren, Andrew (Crysta), Morgan (Paco), Ashley, Haley, Emily, Hope, Addison; great grandchildren, Cholie, Aiden, Logan, Serena; siblings Darlene, Hollie, Sherrie, and Dean. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Christine, and daughter-in-law Amy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday and Friday from 2-9 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 pm at Crossroads Community Church, 6960 Sylvania-Petersburg Road, Ottawa Lake, Michigan where the family will greet friends beginning at 2 pm. Fellowship will follow services.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the .

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
