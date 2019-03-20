|
Diane T. Vogelpohl
Diane T. Vogelpohl, 67 of Toledo, Ohio passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hospice Northwest Ohio Toledo. Diane was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 4, 1951 to Daniel and Mildred Szymanski (Fisher). Diane was a Corporate Payroll Administrator for Block Communications. She was a very faithful and active member of Crossroads Community Church, Ottawa Lake Michigan.
Surviving are her children, Trina (Robert) Hecklinger, Matt (Heather) Bourdo; grandchildren, Andrew (Crysta), Morgan (Paco), Ashley, Haley, Emily, Hope, Addison; great grandchildren, Cholie, Aiden, Logan, Serena; siblings Darlene, Hollie, Sherrie, and Dean. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Christine, and daughter-in-law Amy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday and Friday from 2-9 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3:00 pm at Crossroads Community Church, 6960 Sylvania-Petersburg Road, Ottawa Lake, Michigan where the family will greet friends beginning at 2 pm. Fellowship will follow services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the .
Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019