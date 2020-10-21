Diane "Burns" WaggonerDiane Waggoner, age 66, of Holland, OH, passed away October 17, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born April 24, 1954, in Toledo to Leonard and Dolores (Kaczmarek) Burns. Diane was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years and spent the last 23 years at Paramount Healthcare. An avid Notre Dame fan and devout Catholic, Diane was a parishioner of Little Flower Catholic Church. A loving mother, "Nani," sister and friend, Diane will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, Diane was also preceded in death by her sister, Eileen Kearney; sister-in-law, Beth Ann Burns and brother-in-law, Alan Klepacz. She is survived by her children, Matthew (Erin) Waggoner, Abigail (Mike) Mayhugh, and Katherine (Kyle Kaltenbach) Waggoner; grandchildren, Kieran Waggoner, Mackenzi Mayhugh, Aislyn Waggoner, Jaden Mayhugh, Dale Short and Harley Mayhugh; siblings, Patrick (PJ) Burns, Julie (Mike) Hladio and Kathy (Peter) Klepacz; god-daughter, Nicole Hladio; many nieces, nephews and acquired children.The family will receive guests Friday, October 23, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5562 Dorr St., Toledo. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation or Little Flower Catholic Church in Diane's memory.To leave a special message for Diane's family, please visit: