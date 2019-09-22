|
Diane Watson
Diane Watson (Bray), age 57, of Toledo, OH, formerly of Perrysburg, OH, passed away September 18, 2019 at Hospice of N.W.O. in Toledo surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1962 to Tom and Mary Bray. Diane married Russ Watson on January 11, 1979 and they raised 2 children together. She attended Whitmer High School and Owens Community College where she earned a Business degree. Diane was employed at Newark electronics: 21 yrs, Mick Electric: 6 yrs and Glassline Intelicon: 6 yrs. Diane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at the lake and R.V.Y.C. She loved to attend events for her grandkids. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother (nana) who will always be missed.
Diane is preceded by her parents and survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Russ Watson; children, Charles Watson and Danielle Clark; brothers, Tony Bray (Cathy) and Tim Bray (Patty). Also surviving are her 7 beautiful grandbabies; beloved Gabby dog; and many special friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 with services beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 22, 2019