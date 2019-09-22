Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Watson


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Watson Obituary
Diane Watson

Diane Watson (Bray), age 57, of Toledo, OH, formerly of Perrysburg, OH, passed away September 18, 2019 at Hospice of N.W.O. in Toledo surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1962 to Tom and Mary Bray. Diane married Russ Watson on January 11, 1979 and they raised 2 children together. She attended Whitmer High School and Owens Community College where she earned a Business degree. Diane was employed at Newark electronics: 21 yrs, Mick Electric: 6 yrs and Glassline Intelicon: 6 yrs. Diane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at the lake and R.V.Y.C. She loved to attend events for her grandkids. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother (nana) who will always be missed.

Diane is preceded by her parents and survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Russ Watson; children, Charles Watson and Danielle Clark; brothers, Tony Bray (Cathy) and Tim Bray (Patty). Also surviving are her 7 beautiful grandbabies; beloved Gabby dog; and many special friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611 with services beginning at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now