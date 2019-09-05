Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phillips Temple CME Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillips Temple CME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Willis


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Willis Obituary
Diane Willis

Diane (Clay) Willis, affectionately known as "Piggy", was born April 2, 1951 to the late Edward and Elvesta (Hutch) Clay. Diane peacefully transitioned into eternal life on August 24, 2019. She was a longtime member of Phillips Temple CME and never met a stranger. She loved cooking, shopping and cleaning.

She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Keven (Mary) Johnson, Keith Johnson, Karl Willis; step-son, Lamount Coates; daughters, Kimberly Johnson, Karen (Jimmie) Jordan, Kevia (James) Townsend, Karla Willis Johnson and Liberty Willis Cunningham; and a host of grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services are Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at 11:00am preceded by 10am wake at Phillips Temple CME Church. Visitation is Friday 7-9pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now