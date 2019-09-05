|
|
Diane Willis
Diane (Clay) Willis, affectionately known as "Piggy", was born April 2, 1951 to the late Edward and Elvesta (Hutch) Clay. Diane peacefully transitioned into eternal life on August 24, 2019. She was a longtime member of Phillips Temple CME and never met a stranger. She loved cooking, shopping and cleaning.
She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Keven (Mary) Johnson, Keith Johnson, Karl Willis; step-son, Lamount Coates; daughters, Kimberly Johnson, Karen (Jimmie) Jordan, Kevia (James) Townsend, Karla Willis Johnson and Liberty Willis Cunningham; and a host of grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services are Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at 11:00am preceded by 10am wake at Phillips Temple CME Church. Visitation is Friday 7-9pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019