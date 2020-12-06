1/1
Diane (Williams) Wright
1945-03-13 - 2020-11-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane (Williams) Wright

3-13-1945 - 11-29-2020

Diane was born to Alfred Williams Sr. and Annie (Williams) Aycocks. Diane transitioned while in the care of her daughter/caregiver Alvina Wright-Harris for several years. Diane confessed her life to Christ at an early age attending St. Paul Baptist Church up until last year.

Diane attended Jesup W. Scott High School and graduated as a licensed cosmetologist. Diane loved to express her talents as a beautician. Diane also worked at Johns Manville Corp. for 25 years from which she retired. Diane was a member of Mt. Moriah Ct. #1 and a former member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory 2 daughters, Tracy Jones and Alvina Wright-Harris; special-son-in-law, Royce Harris; 5 grandchildren, Walter Benton Jr., Danielle Benton, Alonzo Benton, Danielle Turner II, Alayshia Turner; 2 brothers, Archie Williams and Norman (Hannibal Ali) Williams; a host of nieces and nephews; and ex-husband, Alonzo Wright. She was preceded in death by father, Alfred Williams, mother, Annie Aycocks; brothers, Alfred Williams Jr., Booker T. Williams, Don Calvin Williams; sister, Geraldine Mitchell.

Diane was kind, outgoing, high-spirited, jazzy, charismatic woman who often extended her hand to help.

Diane will be sorely missed by those who knew her.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to Diane’s family. I worked with Diane at Johns Manville, reading this saddens me. She lite up the room when she entered, usually singing a song! I liked her the first time I met her. She was a good friend that made the day at work a happier day! You couldn’t help but love her! I know she will be missed by her family! Gods Blessing to all her family.
Rodger Hutchinson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved