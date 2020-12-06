Diane (Williams) Wright



3-13-1945 - 11-29-2020



Diane was born to Alfred Williams Sr. and Annie (Williams) Aycocks. Diane transitioned while in the care of her daughter/caregiver Alvina Wright-Harris for several years. Diane confessed her life to Christ at an early age attending St. Paul Baptist Church up until last year.



Diane attended Jesup W. Scott High School and graduated as a licensed cosmetologist. Diane loved to express her talents as a beautician. Diane also worked at Johns Manville Corp. for 25 years from which she retired. Diane was a member of Mt. Moriah Ct. #1 and a former member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.



She leaves to cherish her memory 2 daughters, Tracy Jones and Alvina Wright-Harris; special-son-in-law, Royce Harris; 5 grandchildren, Walter Benton Jr., Danielle Benton, Alonzo Benton, Danielle Turner II, Alayshia Turner; 2 brothers, Archie Williams and Norman (Hannibal Ali) Williams; a host of nieces and nephews; and ex-husband, Alonzo Wright. She was preceded in death by father, Alfred Williams, mother, Annie Aycocks; brothers, Alfred Williams Jr., Booker T. Williams, Don Calvin Williams; sister, Geraldine Mitchell.



Diane was kind, outgoing, high-spirited, jazzy, charismatic woman who often extended her hand to help.



Diane will be sorely missed by those who knew her.





