Diania J. Frantz
Diania J. Frantz, age 76, of Sylvania, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at home. She was born on December 12, 1942, to Paul and Marguerite Norman in Toledo. Diania was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. She was a Corvette enthusiast. Diania was a longtime member of the Toledo Gem and Rockhound Club and GPAA. She proudly participated in the yearly Rock & Gem Show. Diania was also involved in Jeep Fest for the last two years. She loved traveling out West and taking trips to the beach. Diania loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her smile and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Kugler. Diania is survived by her sons, William (Terry) and Charles (Kay) Frantz; special friend, Diane Bieber; grandchildren, Charles (Brittany) and Westen (Sabree); great-grandchildren, Addy, Audrina and one on the way; beloved cocker spaniel, Buffy Jean; and many dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society or the Sierra Club.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019