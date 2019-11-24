Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diania Frantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diania J. Frantz


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diania J. Frantz Obituary
Diania J. Frantz

Diania J. Frantz, age 76, of Sylvania, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at home. She was born on December 12, 1942, to Paul and Marguerite Norman in Toledo. Diania was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. She was a Corvette enthusiast. Diania was a longtime member of the Toledo Gem and Rockhound Club and GPAA. She proudly participated in the yearly Rock & Gem Show. Diania was also involved in Jeep Fest for the last two years. She loved traveling out West and taking trips to the beach. Diania loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her smile and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Kugler. Diania is survived by her sons, William (Terry) and Charles (Kay) Frantz; special friend, Diane Bieber; grandchildren, Charles (Brittany) and Westen (Sabree); great-grandchildren, Addy, Audrina and one on the way; beloved cocker spaniel, Buffy Jean; and many dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society or the Sierra Club.

To leave a special message for Diania's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diania's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -