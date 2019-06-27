MRS. DIANN C. "LADY DI" (SMITH) PHILLIPS



Diann Cassandra Phillips 75, was born on May 11, 1944 in Toledo Ohio to the union of Archie and Margie Smith. She departed this life on June 23, 2019.



Diann was baptized as a young adult at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. She received her education in the Toledo Public School System, which she later served until she became ill. She attended Robinson, Roosevelt, Scott High School and Rogers High School. Although she graduated from Rogers High School in 1963, she was always a BULLDOG at heart. She went on to further her education at Davis Business College. This afforded her to work at corporations such as Dana, Ford, Libbey Owens Ford and Owens Corning. She later found her true niche in the working industry at GM Hydramatic for 23 years. After retirement, she worked serving the school students in the school system she was educated, Toledo Public Schools. Serving nearly eight years.



Diann had a big heart and love of people. She was involved in many clubs and social groups. One of which included Glass City Travelers -National Traveling Bowling League (NTBL). She was a member of the 1995 NTBL National Champions team (Foxy Ladies), she was a team member for 22 years. She also enjoyed other pastimes which included sewing, gardening and traveling. Her family will truly miss her Love of Cooking, she could



burn! She loved hosting and was always the life of the party!



Diann leaves to cherish her memory her only child, Darryl Ray Smith of Toledo Ohio; grandchildren, Darryl Jackson, Khaleb Chatmon and Khalenni Chapman all of Toledo Ohio; three great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Smith of Toledo Ohio; sister Sharon Cook of Toledo Ohio; niece, Michelle (Vincent) Allen of Indianapolis Indiana; nephew Larry Smith of Scottsdale, AZ, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral Services will be 12 Noon Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the St. Paul M. B. Church, 1502 N. Detroit Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 11 AM Family Hour Hour/ Wake. The Reverend J. H. Willis, Pastor and Officiant.



Published in The Blade on June 27, 2019