Dianna L. O'Connell
1942 - 2020
Dianna L. O'Connell, 77, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Center. She was born on December 8, 1942, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Leland and Margaret DeKay. Dianna was a 1960 graduate of Clay High School. She worked at various places including East Toledo Family Center, Oregon YMCA, and St. Charles Hospital. Dianna also worked as a cashier for 13 years at Treu House of Munch. She was a member of the German Club and Harborview Yacht Club.

Dianna is survived by her husband, Daniel O'Connell; son, Daniel O'Connell; sister, Cathy (Donald) Rice; son-in-law, Jeremy Erdmann; grandchildren, Adam (Kori) Pfeiffer and Jeremy Erdmann; and granddaughter, Claire. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Erdmann; and brother, James DeKay.

Service will be held at a late date.

Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
We enjoyed lots of laughter with Dianna and Dan. The family has our sympathy.
Carol AZ
Friend
