Dianna L. O'ConnellDianna L. O'Connell, 77, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Center. She was born on December 8, 1942, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Leland and Margaret DeKay. Dianna was a 1960 graduate of Clay High School. She worked at various places including East Toledo Family Center, Oregon YMCA, and St. Charles Hospital. Dianna also worked as a cashier for 13 years at Treu House of Munch. She was a member of the German Club and Harborview Yacht Club.Dianna is survived by her husband, Daniel O'Connell; son, Daniel O'Connell; sister, Cathy (Donald) Rice; son-in-law, Jeremy Erdmann; grandchildren, Adam (Kori) Pfeiffer and Jeremy Erdmann; and granddaughter, Claire. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Erdmann; and brother, James DeKay.Service will be held at a late date.