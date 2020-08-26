Dianna Lee CarterDianna Lee Carter, 66 years, of Temperance, MI passed away at home on Friday, August 21, 2020. The daughter of James and Irene (Kidd) Jackson she was born on November 12, 1953 in Detroit, MI.Dianna attended Whiteford High School. She married David Carter on September 25, 1971. Together, they opened Carter Carpets and Vinyl in Temperance, MI operating for over 33 years. Dianna continued to operate the business after Dave's passing in April of 2019. Her passion was her customers and her loyal employees who made the business grow and prosper. Many thanks to all.Dianna (Aunt Diney) had a big heart. She enjoyed helping and spending time with her family members, especially her great nieces and nephews. We will miss her caring heart and all of her stories.Dianna is survived by her loving daughter, Stacey Carter (Terry Fleig); siblings, Theresa Stoltz, Oney (Barb) Jackson, Darlene Stutzman, Mary (Paul) Kreais and Robin (Hugh) Stevens. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom all brought great joy to her life. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, David.Visitation with social distancing guidelines will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI 48182. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vi Lagrange Food Closet c/o St. Paul's Lutheran Church Temperance, MI or the Bedford Veterans.