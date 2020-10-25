1/1
Dianne M. Gempel
1943 - 2020
Dianne M. Gempel

Dianne M. Gempel, age 77, of Sylvania, OH passed away October 17th, 2020. Heaven welcomed a true angel. She was born in Toledo, January 25th, 1943 to Carmella and Robert Provonsha. Dianne married Chuck Gempel, October 6th, 1962 and enjoyed 56 years together prior to his death in 2018.

Dianne is reunited with her husband and survived by her sons, Charles and Chris (wife Alicia); granddaughter, Sierra; grandsons, Zach, Luke, and Cole; sister, Gail McGara (John); brother(s) in law, Jack and Tom; and sister in law, Patti. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-dad, Dick Mock; and sisters (in laws), Sally and Mary.

Dianne had several jobs throughout the years retiring from the Lucas County Prosecutors office serving as a legal secretary. Dianne spent a number of years at Owens Illinois in the same capacity. Dianne cherished friendships made throughout her career and spoke fondly of the many individuals she interacted with on a daily basis.

Dianne will be remembered as a devoted working mother, provider, a great friend, animal lover, and loving grandma. A sincere human being, Dianne enjoyed friendships with wonderful people throughout her life. Her grandchildren loved "Grandma" and will always remember the 7 months she lived with them. She always said "you can tell a lot about a person on how they treat animals". She took care of all animals and cherished her cats.

Dianne (along with Chuck) were social beings who enjoyed conversations and a margarita with a cast of friends. A proficient card player, Dianne spoke fondly of playing gin most recently with her sister Gail. Her glass is full at a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. She missed her husband greatly and is calling the shots once again.

A joint gathering for Chuck and Dianne will be planned in the next few weeks. Information will be provided at that time. In lieu of flowers, Dianne would hope that you do an unsolicited act of kindness for an unfortunate soul in her name or make a donation to the Toledo Humane Society. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
