|
|
Dianne Sigurdson
Our loving mother, Dianne Sigurdson, 79, of Oak Harbor, OH, passed away on January 27th, 2020, with family by her side. She was born on February 1, 1940, to Amelia and Carleton Roberts. On May 23, 1959, she married Verne Sigurdson.
Dianne is survived by their children, Dawn (Phil) Peters, Thomas (Heather), Brian (Ann), and Daniel (Michelle) Sigurdson; grandchildren, Heather, Brent (Christi), Cory, Ryan (Crystie), Eric, Nicholas, Hannah (Tyler), Lindsay, Garrett, Mackenzie, Colby, Kylie; great-grandchildren, Cody, Taylor, Cooper, Carter, Payton, Doug, Mason, Denae, Ana, Emmett, Nora, Theo, Corbin, and Nolan; great-great-grandchildren, Jayde; sisters, Denise Irwin, Shelley Miller, and Trish Mauro; lifelong BFF, Shirley Mulinex. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verne; great grandson, Owen; sisters, Midge Donaldson and Judy Kimble.
A celebration of Life will be announced on Facebook at a later date.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020