Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dick McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dick DeWitt McNeil


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dick DeWitt McNeil Obituary
Dick DeWitt McNeil

Dick D. McNeil, 82, of Holland, OH, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 8, 1937 in Punxsutawney, PA to Paul and Jeanette McNeil. Dick married Carolyn Glemp on October 6, 1964.

Dick was in the Army for four years and worked for the City of Toledo in the Forestry Division and the Water Treatment Plant.

Dick is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Tamara McCullough, Alan Rose, Raydell Kurfess, Matthew McNeil and Dick McNeil, Jr.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where the funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with military honors. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -