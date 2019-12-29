|
|
Dick DeWitt McNeil
Dick D. McNeil, 82, of Holland, OH, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 8, 1937 in Punxsutawney, PA to Paul and Jeanette McNeil. Dick married Carolyn Glemp on October 6, 1964.
Dick was in the Army for four years and worked for the City of Toledo in the Forestry Division and the Water Treatment Plant.
Dick is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Tamara McCullough, Alan Rose, Raydell Kurfess, Matthew McNeil and Dick McNeil, Jr.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. where the funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with military honors. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019